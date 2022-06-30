PUNTA GORDA - Closing arguments are set to begin Friday in the retrial of Eddie McNealy.
The last witnesses came forward to testify Thursday, including an eyewitness who said she was with Derrick Turner when he was shot.
Shawna Gohagen was 21 in 2008 when she and a friend went to Cafe Millennium on a Friday night. She encountered Turner, who she knew of being from the area.
"Everyone was having a good time," said Gohagen, now 35.
Turner was talking to Gohagen as she and another friend were exiting the club at closing time.
At the same time, Gohagen noticed a car parked near the building. The trunk of the car was popped and a group of men stood behind the car.
"They were standing there, then they took a gun from the trunk of the car," Gohagen said.
Most clearly, she remembered a man in a light blue shirt with an AK-47 rifle aiming the rifle and firing in her direction.
Gohagen said she saw Turner fall after the initial burst of gunfire from the man in the blue shirt. She described herself as frozen, too scared to move until she heard another round of gunfire.
"He was lying on the floor, bleeding," said Gohagen, appearing to hold back tears as she spoke.
Gohagen spoke to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office several days after the shooting. She identified a picture of McNealy as the man in the blue shirt that she saw.
Vivian Turner Lee, Turner's mother, left the room in the middle of Gohagen's testimony.
"Is it something that sticks in your mind?" Assistant State Attorney Daniel Feinberg said.
"Yes," Gohagen replied.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Jason Chapman took time to ease into his own questioning. He acknowledged Gohagen had been through a terrible event that continues to affect her almost 14 years later.
McNealy, 37, was originally convicted of Turner's homicide in 2009. After an appeals court found a jury had received bad instructions in his case, a retrial was ordered. That retrial has unfolded over the past week, with witnesses and investigators revisiting events from more than a decade ago.
Chapman noted that, in a previous deposition, Gohagen had said she was close enough to touch the car she saw. It was only after being shown a picture by Feinberg that she clarified that she would have been about 6 feet from the car.
He also noted that Gohagen had waited until April 10 — five days after the shooting — until approaching the police. In that time, Chapman added, a picture of Eddie McNealy had been released to the media as a possible suspect.
"So you had seen it for one or two days before you talked to the police?" asked Chapman.
"Yes," answered Gohagen.
When questioning further about how the police handled the photo line up identification, Chapman was interrupted by an objection from Feinberg. Both parties approached Judge Scott Cupp to discuss the issue outside the jury's hearing. Even after it ended, both attorneys were admonished by the judge.
"Both of you need to calm down," Cupp said.
In the afternoon, Chapman recalled Jennifer Starowesky, a retired CCSO detective, to the stand after her previous testimony for the prosecution; she was the lead detective on the case who ultimately sought McNealy's arrest.
Chapman took time to note that the case was Starowesky's first as a detective for the Major Crimes Unit. He asked her if she looked into the possibility McNealy and his friend Milton Harris had retrieved firearms in response to a threat Harris became aware of in the club.
"I had more witnesses saying another story," Starowesky said.
The prosecution ended their case early after one of their witnesses was unable to enter the courtroom. The witness had been diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before the trial; attempts to set up a remote testimony were stymied by poor internet connection to a device located elsewhere in the courthouse.
Jury deliberation is anticipated to start Friday.
