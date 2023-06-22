Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels kitchen. After a renovation that took over seven months to complete, the Meals on Wheels board and staff celebrated with a dual ribbon cutting with the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce members.
Meals on Wheels Executive Board members Vice President Darcy Woods; President Teresa Desguin and Marketing Director Debbie Amaral-Chow welcomed both the Charlotte County and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce in a dual ribbon-cutting celebrating the newly renovated Meals on Wheels kitchen after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.
Participating in the dual Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Meals on Wheels kitchen are Visual Arts Center Executive Director Lisa Gallucci, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Tara Zajas, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright, Millennium Physicians Group Human Resources Alissa Desguin, Meals on Wheels Board President Teresa Desquin and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Board Member Della Booth.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bob White; Charlotte County Clerk of Courts Roger Eaton, The Nix Team Realtor Teresa Blair; Centennial Bank’s Kris Proudfoot; and Charlotte County Deputy Clerk of Courts Grace Colon.
Meals on Wheels board members, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce members, Charlotte County business leaders, and Meals on Wheels supporters participated in a dual ribbon cutting to celebrate the newly renovated kitchen at the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEALS ON WHEELS
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Meals on Wheels board member Lisa Gallucci and Board President Teresa Desguin prepare beverages for the ribbon cutting.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Meals on Wheels board members, Chamber members, Punta Gorda city leaders, friends and supporters participated in the dual Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting to celebrate the newly renovated kitchen.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gwen Blocker and Kathy Oakley share smiles at the Meals on Wheels dual Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting to celebrate the newly renovated kitchen.
