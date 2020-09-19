You never know what kind of treasures you might find when you browse through a thrift store.
That's what Heather Goff discovered when she found some very nice jewelry and Halloween trinkets at the Meals on Wheels' Finders Keepers thrift shop on Saturday morning.
"We ask people not to throw things away," said Debbie Amaral-Chow, who does marketing and fundraising for the organization. "Someone may toss something in the trash that is actually quite valuable."
The thrift store reopened on Saturday after being closed for months due to COVID-19.
"We reopened once before, but then we had to close again for a month," Amaral-Chow said. "We just had everything completely sanitized and we reorganized the entire store. The racks are set and priced. We are very excited. We have a whole new management team."
To make it unique, management renamed the store to Finders Keepers. Volunteers are in the process of painting a new sign for the shop that is more colorful to catch the eye of more customers.
Store manager Amanda Lesperance said everything is cleaned and tested before it hits the sales floor.
"We have a washer and dryer in the back for the clothing, and all of the other items get sanitized," Lesperance said. "There are also outlets in the store for people to test electronics."
The store management team partnered with iHeartRadio's Todd Matthews who did a live broadcast from the store on Saturday.
"We tried to get the word out as much as possible all week," Amaral-Chow said.
Volunteers are currently needed at the shop Thursdays through Saturdays.
Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items in need right now are quality men's clothes and shoes and furniture. Call the store to schedule a complimentary furniture pick-up.
Finders Keepers is located at 3082 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 941-625-4343 or like Meals On Wheels Of Charlotte County on Facebook.
