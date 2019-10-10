The Junior Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 was introduced this week at the Charlotte County School Board. Class members attend schools in the area. From Charlotte High School: Kasyn Carlton, Olivia Chapin, Eddie Eyster, Camryn Gingras, Trinity Gohl, William McMillan, Kylie McQueen, Peel Mopas, Jazzlyn Richardson, Faith Winkler and Asa Worden; from Community Christian: Sara Felix, Savannah Granger, Tyler Kerschner, Erica Moran, Grace Pillar and R.J. Thompson; from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School: Ana Baker and Dylan Hogan; from Lemon Bay High School: Jessie Allison, Anna Barber and Faith Hegele; from Out of Door Academy: Cole Kirschner; from Port Charlotte High School: Raquel Macharien and Sara Tirb.