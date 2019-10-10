Junior Leadership Charlotte class of 2020

The Junior Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 was introduced this week at the Charlotte County School Board. Class members attend schools in the area. From Charlotte High School: Kasyn Carlton, Olivia Chapin, Eddie Eyster, Camryn Gingras, Trinity Gohl, William McMillan, Kylie McQueen, Peel Mopas, Jazzlyn Richardson, Faith Winkler and Asa Worden; from Community Christian: Sara Felix, Savannah Granger, Tyler Kerschner, Erica Moran, Grace Pillar and R.J. Thompson; from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School: Ana Baker and Dylan Hogan; from Lemon Bay High School: Jessie Allison, Anna Barber and Faith Hegele; from Out of Door Academy: Cole Kirschner; from Port Charlotte High School: Raquel Macharien and Sara Tirb.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Junior Leadership Charlotte is a 25-year old program of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce that brings together 25 students from local high schools.

The students spend a day together each month, usually on a day off school, to learn more about the community and the opportunities available.

A goal of the program is to encourage the students to return to the community to live and work following their post-secondary education. The class is chaired by Kelly Carr, of Fawcett Memorial Hospital/H2U. Vice chairs are Laurie Anderson, of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Stacy Jones, of Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes.

For more information on the program contact Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Mathis at 941-639-2222.

