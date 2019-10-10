PORT CHARLOTTE — Junior Leadership Charlotte is a 25-year old program of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce that brings together 25 students from local high schools.
The students spend a day together each month, usually on a day off school, to learn more about the community and the opportunities available.
A goal of the program is to encourage the students to return to the community to live and work following their post-secondary education. The class is chaired by Kelly Carr, of Fawcett Memorial Hospital/H2U. Vice chairs are Laurie Anderson, of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Stacy Jones, of Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes.
For more information on the program contact Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Mathis at 941-639-2222.
