It’s not every day you see a ship motor into Charlotte Harbor that can literally block out the sun.
Views are limited this week at Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table due to Sir Winston, a four-story, 128-foot yacht docked at Fishermen’s Village.
The St. Petersburg-based vessel is on temporary display in Charlotte Harbor as a possible venue for dinner cruises, weddings and other special events, according to Fishville’s press release.
“As we continue to enhance the variety of unique experiences for the many visitors and residents of Punta Gorda at Fishermen’s Village, we welcome all ideas in the continued goal of creating one of the best places to spend time in Southwest Florida,” wrote Kathy Burnam, events manager for Fishville, in a March 29 press release.
The boat’s owner, Winston Knauss, told the Sun his 10-year-old vessel is parked in the harbor because it’s for sale.
“There’s a fellow there that is interested in buying my boat and he asked us to bring it down to see if we fit in (the harbor),” he told the Sun. “It hasn’t been sold yet but I do have a deposit on it.”
Depending on the weather and the tides, Capt. Steve Siegel said they should ship out on Wednesday.
Until then, the massive yacht blocks almost the entire north end view of the harbor from both Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table, owned by Smuggler’s Enterprises, creating a stir on social media.
“Move this tank to the (west) side (dock) where it belongs,” wrote Judith Harris in a March 30 Facebook post. “Quit trying to hurt Smugglers.”
“It is unfortunate that this huge yacht has been docked here and the view has been obstructed,” wrote Anita Robbins Collins in a March 31 Facebook post.
“We don’t like it,” John Ruple, a patron at Harpoon Harry’s, told the Sun. “It blocks the view. It’s a distraction ... especially at sunset. It’s a deterrent for coming here (to Harry’s).”
Peggy Ruple said she understand’s Fishville’s attempt to bring in new business, but they could have gone about it differently.
“We can appreciate them (Fishville) wanting to do new business but it could be somewhere else,” Peggy said. “It’s just too much here at Harry’s.”
The only place to dock the ship was the north end of the Fishville pier, according to Burnam.
“It is docked on the north courtesy dock, as that is the only location available to accommodate the size and electrical needs of the vessel,” Burnam said.
Smuggler’s representatives refused to give any official statement on the yacht’s docking.
This occurs amid a lawsuit between ATA Fishville, Fishville’s parent company, and Smuggler’s Enterprises over lease rates and other issues.
