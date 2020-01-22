No one lives there yet, but West Port now has an elected board of supervisors controlling the development of Charlotte County's newest large-scale community.
West Port includes about 423 acres in the historic Murdock Village area, which has escaped development until now.
The all-new West Port community elected its first officers — all developers — and approved a maximum bond request of almost $50 million at its second meeting last week.
Along with the Sun, just one Port Charlotte resident showed up to this meeting at the new Recreation Center off O'Donnell Boulevard. The only landowners now are KL West Port LLC and Westport Fund LLC. KL West Port is owned by Kolter Land Partners and Westport Fund is owned by Private Equity Group.
Private Equity Group bought the land from Charlotte County in August for $11.6 million, which is to be returned as the developers build roads and lay down water and sewer lines. PEG sold most of the land to Kolter not in a land deal, but by selling Murdock Fund LLC to Kolter, PEG President Donald Schrotenboer told the Sun.
These two companies are the first to take ownership of property in Murdock Village since the county bought up its thousands of lots for development almost 20 years ago. The meeting was for these owners only, although the public was allowed to speak and will be allowed to at future meetings.
In the future, the plan is to develop 1,103 single-family homes and 590 multi-family homes. The multi-family homes will likely be in the form of townhomes, Kolter Vice President and board member Dave Truxton said.
State regulations require the developer to hand over elected positions to home owners within six years or as residents take over larger percentages of land ownership.
Kolter has been taking down trees and brush on the 423-acre site since the fall. Aside from hastily laid developer roads from the 1950s and some county-owned facilities, the site has been largely untouched since Arthur Frizzell sold the land to the Mackle Brothers in 1954.
Aside from electing the first officers, the big job of the district Wednesday was to approve the district in going out for bond financing for water and sewer lines as well as lighting and landscaping. Commissioners approved the formation of the quasi-governmental district earlier this fall, which allows West Port to levy assessments on property owners similar to municipal government.
The new district board also approved apportionment of this future debt to current and future landowners, but the dollar figures are misleading, several officers told the Sun.
In the current report, the estimates are between $2,150 to $4,133 annual assessment for a homes, but that would not happen, Wrathell said. The cost will probably be lower, and the developer will take on a large part of that debt instead of passing it on to the new property owners.
“It will be a number that will be palatable in the market,” Wrathell said of individual home assessments.
“There's no use in setting it so high you can't sell a house,” said board member Craig Martin.
In the weeks to come, Kolter, or West Port, will be sharing more information on how much annual assessments will be for future homeowners on this site, Truxton said.
One building company has signed on, D.R. Horton and its subsidiary Forestar Group Inc. Other companies are still reviewing the property before making commitments, Truxton said.
