MURDOCK — A walking path on Melbourne Street is the highest priority of projects to complete using millions of dollars anticipated in tax revenue once Sunseeker opens.
Charlotte County commissioners considered four proposed projects last week costing an estimated $5.7 million.
All five board members advised staff that they are most interested in fixing some of the problems on Melbourne Street. It is part of one of the county’s oldest neighborhoods on Charlotte Harbor, and until the emergence of the Sunseeker resort, was not discussed often.
Commissioners acknowledged, however, that before Sunseeker opens in about a year, they also have to build something to connect the county’s prized river walk on Bayshore Drive, to the Sunseeker’s elevated riverwalk — not yet built.
Frustrated that Sunseeker’s owner Allegiant Travel Co. isn’t paying for this, the board acknowledged this should also be a financial priority for the county.
Of lowest priority, they said, is building a public parking lot next to the Sunseeker property on Bayshore Road.
Why give Sunseeker an employee parking lot for free? asked Commissioner Chris Constance rhetorically.
Of intermediate priority is the rebuilding of the Parmely Road — an old country lane that connects with the busy, six-lane U.S. 41 at Kings Highway.
The focus on Melbourne Street coincides with a 180-resident petition from that neighborhood, asking for urgent action on Melbourne Street.
Resident Jon Everson began his public comment by celebrating the financial and development goals finally coming true for Charlotte Harbor’s aging waterfront district where he lives. Those goals are coming true due to new tax dollars expected with the opening of the Sunseeker resort and the likely sale of Melbourne Street land to a California restaurant company.
“But what about the hazards that exist in the Melbourne street area, the lack of sidewalks, pedestrian safety, the lack of adequate drainage to prevent flooding of local homes and that our children must walk along local roads to one school bus stop at Mills and Harbor, because it is not safe to board on Melbourne?” Everson asked. “Priority No. 1 should be completing sidewalks, street lighting, a bikepath and adequate drainage for the Melbourne street area. Safety, flooding and adequate handicapped access for all our residents and children’s safety cannot wait.”
Commissioners agreed and asked county staff how they would handle building alongside the old waterfront road that has deep flooding swales alongside.
“This is a critical issue from existing Harborview (Road) to Whiskey Joe’s,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said of the proposed length to the planned new restaurant. “We don’t want people stepping off the sidewalk and falling into the Grand Canyon.”
Public Works Director John Elias said the county will address flooding and safety in designing a walkway from Roberts Park to Harborview Road.
“It’s good that we’re going to give this side of the (Community Redevelopment Area) some attention,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said, referring to the side without the giant Sunseeker resort.
Tiseo said the county will have to address both the river walk-Sunseeker connection and Melbourne Street walkway simultaneously
“We can chew gum and walk at the same time,” he said. “We can’t let (Sunseeker) open, and have this drop off.”
