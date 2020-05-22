Memorial Day celebrations are still set to happen in Southwest Florida despite the many weeks of shutdowns and social distancing due to coronavirus.
Ways to celebrate in your area:
PUNTA GORDA
Memorial Day Commemoration Livecast
Where: www.facebook.com/MilitaryHeritageMuseum
When: 12 p.m. Monday
The Charlotte County Veterans Council will observe Memorial Day 2020 with a virtual commemoration hosted by the Military Heritage Museum.
The names of loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice will be posted and shared on a "virtual remembrance wall."
To submit a name for remembrance please email the fallen hero's name (photo is optional) and military branch to: info@freedomisntfree.org.
Patriot Riders at Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida
Where: 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda
When: 10 a.m. Monday
Members and friends of the Patriot Riders' of America, Chapter One Florida of Charlotte County, are gathering at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida to place over 600 flags donated to them from the community.
NORTH PORT
North Port drive-thru display
Where: 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port
When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
The city of North Port will have a drive-thru display on the City Green near City Hall. All are welcome to drive through and take at least a few moments to remember. Thank you to all who have served.
The North Port American Legion Post 254 boxed lunch
Where: 6648 Taneytown St., North Port
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
The North Port American Legion Post 254 is having a curbside, boxed lunch. Children's lunch is $4 for a hot dog, cookie and drink, and $8 for pulled pork, sides and drink. The event will serve as a fundraiser to help restore the post to pre-pandemic times with the bills paid. The post plans to reopen, with permission, in mid-June. To volunteer, call 941-237-7907.
ENGLEWOOD
American Legion Post 113 of Rotonda West virtual event
Where: www.facebook.com/ALP113/
When: 11 a.m. Monday
American Legion Post 113 is planning a virtual Memorial Day Service to be shown on the post's Facebook page.
DESOTO COUNTY
DeSoto Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
Where: 115 E Oak St, Arcadia
When: 11 a.m. Monday
The DeSoto County Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the main entrance to the DeSoto County Courthouse, near the flag pole.
All necessary precautions will be in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus − chairs will be placed at least 6 feet apart and all in attendance will be encouraged to practice social distancing. For more info, visit: desotobocc.com/calendar/event/1929
