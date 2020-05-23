Government offices throughout the region will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Some services will be affected by the holiday. Here’s what will be open or closed:
Charlotte County
Charlotte County Utilities: Customer service will be closed, but bills can be paid by calling 941-764-4300 or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda residents: Curbside collection will continue as scheduled. The two transfer stations are closed Monday, but the Zemel Road Landfill will be open.
The following facilities will be closed: all libraries, Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park, Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center and Pool, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center and Pool, South County Regional Park Recreation Center and Pool, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center.
Charlotte County Transit: closed.
Fire/EMS Headquarters: closed. All other stations will be open.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s headquarters and district offices: closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and Charlotte Sports Park offices: closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Sarasota County
Garbage collection for county and North Port residents: no change to curbside collection.
SCAT: bus service suspended Monday.
Libraries: no curbside pick-up on Monday.
County facilities including the downtown Administration Center, Robert L. Anderson, Sarasota County Operations Center, Comptroller and Clerk of Court, Sarasota Department of Health and Health and Human Services: closed Monday.
Hazardous waste sites will not accept appointments on Monday.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
North Port
North Port City Hall and all non-emergency services will be closed.
Englewood
Englewood Area Fire Control District Administrative offices will be closed.
Englewood Water District Administrative offices will be closed.
