CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day:
Charlotte County government business offices, including Charlotte County Administration Center – Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
The Utilities Department (water and sewer) customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
Transfer stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Closed.
Zemel Road Landfill – Open.
Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
Libraries:
Mid-County Regional Library – Open.
Port Charlotte Public Library – Closed.
Englewood Charlotte Public Library – Closed.
Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – Closed.
Skate Parks:
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
Recreation Centers:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Centennial Park Recreation Center – Open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Open.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Pools:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – Open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – Open.
South County Regional Park Pool – Open.
Centennial Park Pool – Open.
Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
All Human Services Offices – Closed.
Fire & EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Administrative and District Offices — Closed.
Punta Gorda government offices — Closed.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Closed on Monday: Sarasota County Government offices, The Florida Department of Health; SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window (There will not be regular SCAT bus services, or SCAT Plus services.); Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities; Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers; the administration offices at the Central County Landfill.
Operating normal hours on Monday:
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Since collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m., the day of pickup.
The Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.
The Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate normal hours.
