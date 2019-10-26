ARCADIA — There will be a contingent of 25 active duty RAF airmen traveling from the United Kingdom for a traditional British Remembrance Sunday service in Arcadia on Nov. 10.
Royal Air Force pilots and crew will be temporarily stationed in Jacksonville and will be traveling to and from on the day of the event. They are being assisted by the British American Club of Englewood and the Arcadia Rotary Club, which has held a separate Memorial Day ceremony for the WWII RAF pilots since the 1950s.
"It will have music, wreath-laying, a bagpiper, and a fly past of vintage warbird airplanes," said Rik Sills, the event's organizer with the British American Club of Englewood. "In addition to the military pomp and circumstance and official British protocol. I think it's the largest assembly of the RAF personnel in our area since World War II, when they were flight training here."
Remembrance Sunday is when the U.K. honors its war dead. The British American Club of Englewood will place a poppy wreath and raise the Union Jack flag at the site where 23 British student pilots—who died in flight training and off-field in accidents in Arcadia and Clewiston—are buried. The public is welcome to attend.
