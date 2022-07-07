PORT CHARLOTTE — The Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours club is bringing Christmas to Charlotte County in July to help local youth have more access for books.
"The Kiwanis Club has made a commitment to the Leadership Charlotte County Class of 2019, and the Boys and Girls Club, to help to provide books for the 'Lizzy the Literacy Bus,'" Kiwanis Club representative Marian Taylor told The Daily Sun. "From that, as the fundraising source to be able to purchase those books, 'Merry Grinchmas' in July was birthed."
"Merry Grinchmas in July Reverse Raffle Fundraiser" features a $10,000 grand prize. The event takes place July 9 at 7 p.m., at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
The group's goal is to provide books for local kids through "Lizzy the Literacy Bus."
Tickets are available at KiwanisPGAFterHours.com.
"'Lizzy' has provided over 5,000 books to kids in its first year on the road from June of last year to June of this year," said Lynn Dorler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County executive director.
The mission of "Lizzy the Literacy Bus" is to get books into the hands of kids in the community, Taylor wrote in a press release.
The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda After Hours hopes to ensure "Lizzy" is full of books, so each child goes home with a book at no cost to their family.
"Reading and literacy are vital parts of a child’s education and success in the world, but let’s face it, books are expensive," Taylor wrote in a press release.
Purchasing books for a child’s home library can be seen as an unobtainable luxury for so many families in our area.
"That’s where the partnership between 'Lizzy the Literacy Bus,' created by the Charlotte County Chamber Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019, and Kiwanis PG After Hours Club comes in (and that is) to provide books, encourage reading and, ultimately, help kids develop a love for learning that will last a lifetime," Taylor added.
Marian's husband, Larry Taylor, had worked to open a new Kiwanis club in Punta Gorda for working people.
He wanted to create a club for those who wanted give back to their community — a once monthly evening club.
"When he heard about 'Lizzy the Literacy Bus,'" Marian wrote, "he knew this was the project for the new club. Larry wasn’t able to see Lizzy come to life, but the members of the club he started remain committed to his dream of making sure Lizzy remains stocked with books for kids."
For more information about the Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours club, go to KiwanisPGAFterHours.com.
To see how "Lizzy" impacts local students, go to: https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida/videos/1585437238509310
