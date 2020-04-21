No more pets or digging with metal detectors in Charlotte County environmental parks and preserves.
Commissioners recently approved a ban on these activities in what the resolution calls "environmentally sensitive lands."
Too many metal detector hobbyists were scouring the parks and digging up the landscape, Community Services Director Tommy Scott told the Sun. The digging was allowing invasive plant species to take root in the parks, Scott said.
The county routinely spends money to painstakingly maintain environmental parks so they will resemble the original and sustainable Florida landscape. That means a regular routine of removing invasive species including the Brazilian pepper tree and other plants that can take over a landscape. Native animals and plants that live in the parks cannot always survive in the new landscape that becomes choked with the invasive plants.
The same problem arises when people bring their pets into the parks, Scott said. Horses and service animals are still allowed.
