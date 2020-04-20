Multiple people were charged with trafficking meth after being stopped with the substance in the Punta Gorda area of Marion Avenue and Marlympia Way over the weekend. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, there's been a recent spike in narcotics activity stemming from a known drug location in the area.
Around 11:12 p.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a Nissan near Marion Avenue and Setter Street for running a stop sign. The driver, Edward Breneman, is a known narcotics dealer, according to an arrest affidavit. He reportedly seemed nervous and told the deputy to "do the dog thing."
A drug detection K-9 was deployed and alerted to the driver's door. However, a search of the vehicle did not reveal any narcotics.
Breneman also agreed to a search of his person, and the deputy reportedly felt "a large, unnatural bulge" in his groin area which "crunched" as the substance in the bag collapsed.
Breneman then told the deputy he did not have right to search him any further and refused to cooperate or remove the item from his pants, according to the affidavit. He was placed under arrest for resisting an officer without violence.
At the jail, a strip search form was authorized, and a large baggie of methamphetamine was located, weighing 14.01 grams. A rubber band was also found, believed to have been used to keep the bag fastened in its hiding place.
Breneman was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, trafficking more than 14 grams methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Also Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., a deputy stopped another Nissan for allegedly failing to come to a complete stop at an intersection. The driver, Kimtrari Davis, and passenger, Anthony Minka, both of Cape Coral, said Davis had come to pick Minka up from the home of his "side piece," according to the arrest affidavit.
A deputy asked to search the vehicle due to a strong odor of marijuana emitting from Minka, who said he had smoked a blunt earlier.
A blue back pack was found in the vehicle that contained a black magnetic box, two scales, a torch lighter, and small scale calibration weights. The box contained scattered fragments of meth at the bottom, according to the affidavit.
The multiple scales, equipped with calibration weights, gave the deputy concerns there may be more sophisticated methodology being used to hide additional narcotics. A K-9 arrived to do a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the front right-quarter panel, where the driver's door seam is located.
A deputy popped the hood and noticed the handles on the air filtration intake had fresh fingerprints on them. He lifted up the filter, which revealed a large cavity inside, containing three large baggies of methamphetamine, weighing 83.63 grams in total.
Both Davis and Minka were charged with trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three subjects were being held at the Charlotte County Jail as of Monday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.