A Port Charlotte woman was arrested Sunday after 54.22 grams of methamphetamine were found in a secret hiding place in her vehicle, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A deputy stopped driver Amanda Landron, 24, and a male passenger after Landron rolled through a stop sign in the Riverside Drive area of Punta Gorda, according to a press release.
During the traffic stop, deputies checked the tint of the vehicle and reportedly found 20% sunscreen material. Florida statute requires windows to let in 28% of light.
The two declined a search of the vehicle, but another deputy responded with a K-9 partner for a free air sniff and gave a positive alert to the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, a deputy reportedly noticed the gear shift was not securely fastened. When removed, a plastic bag containing a loose crystal substance and two smaller baggies of the crystal substance were found, according to a press release. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, 54.22 grams in total, according to the press release.
Landron was charged with trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued warnings for the traffic citations.
