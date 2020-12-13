Members of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will be hosting their 35th annual community Christmas dinner on Dec. 25.
Organizers are planning to purchase enough food to put together 720 dinners for the community, said dinner coordinator Phyllis Crews.
"It is amazing how many people look forward to volunteering to help prepare and serve our dinner," Crews said. "Not only our members but people from other churches, winter residents and the community come forward to share the Christmas spirit with others by participating."
Volunteers are needed. Jobs can include anything from chopping celery for stuffing (dressing), making chocolate chip cookies, to washing pots and carrying out the trash.
"This year, because of COVID-19 safety precautions, our preparations and serving will be quite different," Crews said.
Dinners will be served at tables outside via socially distanced seating, so reservations are required.
Reservations must be made in advance, and the final day to reserve a dinner is Dec. 18.
Call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or send an email to christmasdinner@pcumc.info. Leave your name, phone number, email address and the number of dinners you are requesting.
"After the 18th, we will contact everyone by phone or email to let them know what time to pick up their dinners," Crews said. "We will have half-hour increments for people to come in so that everyone will not arrive at once and the meals will be fresh and hot."
Delivery is available for shut-ins.
The church is located at 21075 Quesada Ave., in Port Charlotte.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
