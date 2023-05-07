Englewood United Methodist Church

Englewood United Methodist Church is one of 55 congregations deciding to choosing to disaffiliate over issues of homosexuality from the church. Englewood United Methodist Church Pastor Dane Prine said it was not an easy decision. "We love all and welcome all to our church, but we are choosing to remain traditional," Prine said.

Methodist churches across the nation were at a crossroad — whether to stay united, or separate from the church under a new denomination.

The Florida Methodist Conference of the United Methodist Church voted April 22 to let churches disaffiliate over gay marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.


   
