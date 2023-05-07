Methodist churches across the nation were at a crossroad — whether to stay united, or separate from the church under a new denomination.
The Florida Methodist Conference of the United Methodist Church voted April 22 to let churches disaffiliate over gay marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.
Of the 55 churches that applied to leave, five are in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. None are in DeSoto County.
Englewood United Methodist Church; Edgewater United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte; Port Charlotte United Methodist Church on Quesada Avenue; St. James/New Beginnings in Sarasota and Christ United Methodist Church in Venice are choosing to disaffiliate.
Englewood United Methodist Church Pastor Dane Prine said the issue is bigger than just disagreeing about gay marriage and gay clergy members.
"It was not an easy decision," Prine said. "It's painful for everyone involved. We love all and welcome all to our church, but we are choosing to remain traditional."
Prine added the church is required to follow the Book of Discipline — which sets forth United Methodist Church doctrine — regarding issues of human sexuality.
"It says we are not supposed to marry or ordain gay people," he said. "We are choosing to stick with the rules."
Pastor Michael Weaver of Gulf Coast Methodist Church in Port Charlotte said the church is staying United Methodist.
"We have a different understanding of the matter, and we are not going to jump ship," Weaver said. "I'm not going to leave the family dinner table on Thanksgiving just because I don't like sweet potatoes. We can all gather together to pray without talking about our disagreements."
Pastor Mike Hudson, from Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, said more than 90% of the church congregation voted to disaffiliate.
"This is kind of like a divorce — both sides of this have different reasons for the split that is taking place across the nation," Hudson said. "Hundreds of churches have left in Texas or are still trying to leave the denomination."
Hudson said there is no accountability on bishops.
"They are choosing which laws from the Book of Discipline to follow," Hudson said. "We cannot adapt or change the scripture to say whatever we want. We want to show grace, mercy and love to all — but we don't get to rewrite God's word. We officially will leave the United Methodist denomination on June 1."
The church is planning a special service on Sunday, June 4 to celebrate its new affiliation with the Global Methodist denomination.
"Nothing will change at our congregation," Hudson said. "We will love whoever walks in our doors and share the truth and grace of Jesus Christ and stand firm on the word of God."
Hudson quoted verses from Genesis and Matthew in the Bible, "A man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And God said to them, be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth."
"We are choosing to follow God's word."
Bill Marti, director of administration at Edgewater Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, said church members voted to disaffiliate — even if the decision costs them their pastor.
"Our pastor (Matt White) is choosing to stay with them and relocate to another church, so our guide team will be making a decision about the future of the church," Marti said. "We have multiple pastors on staff who will continue to do God's work in our church and for our community."
The churches could depart the conference effective June 1 if they fulfill all financial and other requirements, a news release noted.
"That includes producing a certificate of insurance to cover potential civil liabilities incurred before disaffiliation and the payment of all apportionments for 2023, plus an additional year," according to the conference website. "In return, they can keep their buildings and real estate, which would normally revert to the Conference."
The vote in the special session was 1,020 (93%) in favor, with 71 (7%) voting against it. The 55 churches were considered as a single slate.
"I’ve been trying to think of how one prays to close this experience," Florida Conference Bishop Tom Berlin said in the news release.
For more information, visit www.flumc.org.
