Metro Diner, made famous by Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is coming to Port Charlotte, and looking for a full staff.
The eatery, slated to open in late May at 1720 Tamiami Trail, is looking to fill more than 100 positions.
Positions available include servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.
According to the job listing provided by the company, “Metro Diner provides competitive benefits, paid vacation, and long-term career growth.” The exact salary was not listed.
Minimum age for employment is 16, and management is willing to work around school schedules.
The diner will be open Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Interested applicants can apply online at MetroDiner.com/employment, or by calling 941-220-6291.
