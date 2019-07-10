A Miami man was arrested for improper display of a firearm after Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a highway violence incident on southbound Interstate 75 near the Jones Loop Road exit Wednesday. Troopers responded at 7:30 a.m. to the report of the display of a Taurus Millennium 9 mm at another vehicle, according to a press release. They stopped Yoan Lopez-Pardo, 40, in a 2009 Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle at mile marker 143 in Lee County. Lopez-Pardo was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.