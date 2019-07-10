A Miami man was arrested for improper display of a firearm after Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a highway violence incident on southbound Interstate 75 near the Jones Loop Road exit Wednesday. Troopers responded at 7:30 a.m. to the report of the display of a Taurus Millennium 9 mm at another vehicle, according to a press release. They stopped Yoan Lopez-Pardo, 40, in a 2009 Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle at mile marker 143 in Lee County. Lopez-Pardo was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.