PORT CHARLOTTE — When Michigan residents Kaleb Kline, 22, and brother Zachary Stevens, 29, visited their parents Thursday, little did they think they'd be saving a stranded manatee on the Myakka River.

Their mother, Wendy Stevens, told The Daily Sun the family was having breakfast Friday morning at their Port Charlotte home on the river, when they looked out the kitchen window and saw something "flopping" in the river beyond.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments