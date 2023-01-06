Using a borrowed kayak, brothers Kaleb Kline and Zachary Stevens rescued a manatee that got stranded when the tide went out on the Myakka River. It was their second day in Florida visiting their parents. The brothers live in Michigan.
Kaleb Kline, left, and Zachary Stevens flew down from Michigan to visit their parents on Jan. 5, and the next day they found themselves rescuing a stranded manatee in the Myakka River.
PORT CHARLOTTE — When Michigan residents Kaleb Kline, 22, and brother Zachary Stevens, 29, visited their parents Thursday, little did they think they'd be saving a stranded manatee on the Myakka River.
Their mother, Wendy Stevens, told The Daily Sun the family was having breakfast Friday morning at their Port Charlotte home on the river, when they looked out the kitchen window and saw something "flopping" in the river beyond.
"I was cooking and my brother Zach said, 'What's that flopping?' and my stepmom said that maybe it was a dolphin," Kaleb Kline said.
The family grabbed binoculars and saw that it was a manatee.
"It didn't move for half an hour; we kept calling (FWC and 911) and tried to get everyone," he said.
Meanwhile, Wendy Stevens and Zachary's wife, Taylor, went door to door, asking neighbors if they could borrow a boat, Wendy Stevens said.
"We just moved here," she laughed, saying they had just bought their winter home and the neighbors didn't know the family.
But one neighbor let them borrow a kayak, and Stevens said she and her daughter-in-law brought it back to the house.
"We were offered money to go out and help the manatee," Kaleb Kline laughed.
"I threw on my swim trunks, and Zachary did the same," he said.
"We put children's life jackets on," Kline laughed.
But there was a problem: being from Michigan, Stevens and Kline are not familiar with Florida's wildlife.
"At first, we were scared; we didn't know what to do," Kline admitted.
The brothers paddled away from shore and approached the manatee that had become "beached," so to speak, when the tide went out and the river became to low for it to swim in. By now, the mammal had been stranded for about three hours.
"We couldn't watch an endangered animal left to die," Wendy Stevens said.
From shore, the boys' father Carl Stevens yelled, "Roll it over, roll it over," Kline said.
The two left the kayak, which was in very shallow water, and walked over to the manatee.
"We splashed water on it to keep it cool and pushed it," he said. But it wouldn't budge.
Then the two began to push it in the opposite direction, toward the deeper water.
"It took 30 to 40 minutes to finally get it in deeper water," Kline said.
There, the manatee swam away, he said.
"It was seven feet long," Kline said, guessing the manatee weighed "a couple of hundred pounds."
According to myfwc.com, adult manatees can get up to 10 feet long from snout to tail and weigh around 1,000 pounds. Livescience.com says they range from 8 to 13 feet and weigh from 440 to 1,300 pounds.
Whatever its size, both he and his brother Zachary were exhausted after pushing the mammal, Kline said.
