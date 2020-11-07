Mickey is a fun loving, happy dog. He grins to show his pearly whites when he is excited to see you. Mickey needs training and someone to spend time with him. He is protective over his humans and tends to get jealous, so a single man or woman with no other dogs would be best. He is goofy and adorable. If you are willing to invest the time and effort he will be a wonderful companion. To meet Mickey, call the at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
Kylie was adopted and had to be returned because she forgot to tell us that she doesn't share her food. She needs to be an only four-legged friend and will make a great companion. She is front declawed. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet Kylie.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
