A physical education teacher wanted to lift students’ spirits as the end of a long school year approaches. So, she created a Take What You Need bulletin board with over 100 positive affirmations on index cards.
Students are encouraged to take what quote resonates with them, and either keep it for themselves, or give it to a friend or teacher.
The board was first set up April 1 by Lori Renee, teacher and wellness coordinator at Port Charlotte Middle School, with no introduction or special announcement. Renee let the board speak for itself.
Every index card was gone by the end of the first day.
“At the end of the year, the kids are kind of over it and teachers are getting frustrated,” Renee said. “I was just trying to think of ways to bring a more positive vibe to the school.”
She started out handwriting the quotes, because she felt it gave it an extra personal touch. She soon realized, however, that she was unable to keep up with demand. She simply couldn’t write them as fast as they were being taken.
The first week the board was up, Renee went through 1,000 index cards.
“What I’ve been seeing, by third period, it’s empty,” she said.
Teachers and others at the school’s media center started volunteering to help her keep the board full. Volunteers from the media center print out the quotes and refill the Take What You Need board twice during the day, and Renee replenishes the board at the end of the day.
“We’re going through hundreds of these a day,” Renee said.
Renee said the biggest morale boost for her is the response the bulletin board has gotten — students and staff seem to appreciate the initiative and want to help keep it going.
She doesn’t know where the Take What You Need initiative will go from here, but she plans to continue filling the board until the end of the year. From there, she plans to let things happen organically.
“Life is tough, but they [students] can handle it if they’ve got people to support them,” Renee said, “Hopefully that’s what they’ll find in the students and staff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.