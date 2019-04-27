PUNTA GORDA — The Student Impact Team at Punta Gorda Middle School recorded powerful public service announcement videos for their peers.
The Student Impact Team is focused on polishing resistance techniques to say no to drugs, and develop advocacy skills to help their peers.
Punta Gorda Middle School is one of the first schools in the county with a student impact team. Principal Tina Dionisio is on the Drug Free Punta Gorda board, which sponsors the team, and wanted to bring it to the school.
“It’s to develop student leaders to promote the message and influence their peers,” said Monica Babcock, program coordinator. “So their voices will be heard, not just the adults.”
On Friday mornings before school, the middle school students take turns in front of the camera to share messages, including: Why it’s important to be drug free; what they would say to someone who is smoking in school; and why they choose not to smoke.
The messages were recorded by Katie Heck, public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and board chair for Drug Free Punta Gorda.
“What if someone said vaping isn’t as dangerous as smoking?” Heck asked a student.
“They would be wrong,” said Ember McCoy, sixth-grader.
“Why do you choose not to smoke?” asked Heck.
“I like to run,” said McCoy. “If I smoked, I would lose my breath easier.”
McCoy said she joined the student impact team, because she wanted to have a positive impact on other students. She said drugs have affected her family.
“I realized that’s not what people should do with their future,” she said.
Sixth-grader Justin Byassee said he joined the student impact team for similar reasons.
“I want to help people not be drug addicts,” he said. “If you help someone, it would be something good — they don’t go under arrest or get killed. I want them to have a better life.”
Dionisio said she is amazed to see the way the students are talking now, having been in the group for several months.
“They definitely have a message,” she said.
She said the students feel comfortable coming to her to tell her what they saw and sharing stories with her.
“Most of them have shared a story; they’re here for a reason,” she said.
Heck said, “This is important to us (at CCSO), because they’re advocating to their friends, and sometimes their family. It’s exciting to watch them come up with their own advocacy plan.”
Student Impact Team Meetings take place bi-weekly on Fridays at 8 a.m. before school. The club is always open to new members.
For more information about Drug Free Punta Gorda, visit drugfreepuntagorda.com
