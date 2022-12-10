csyounglife031618h_C (copy)

Tom Parker speaks in 2018. He is hosting University of Miami chaplain Mike Blanc at the Twisted Fork on Monday.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

PORT CHARLOTTE — Mike Blanc, football team chaplain for the Miami Hurricanes, is coming to speak to athletes Monday at Twisted Fork.

Tom Parker, area director for Charlotte County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization that brings coaches and athletes together in a Christian environment, arranged to bring Blanc to speak about his professional football experience to athletes who wish to advance in sports.


