PORT CHARLOTTE — Mike Blanc, football team chaplain for the Miami Hurricanes, is coming to speak to athletes Monday at Twisted Fork.
Tom Parker, area director for Charlotte County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization that brings coaches and athletes together in a Christian environment, arranged to bring Blanc to speak about his professional football experience to athletes who wish to advance in sports.
Blanc was part of the Auburn Nationship Championship team in 2010.
“This event is for any student thinking of playing at the next level after high school,” Parker said. “There is no cost or need to register, just come and enjoy a 45 minute conversation with Mike.”
Following the conversation, there will be a banquet that is also open to the public.
“There will be food and a silent auction,” Parker said. “We are hosting this event to share what we do with the community. Money raised will help us fund more programs for kids in Charlotte County.”
“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an organization that brings coaches and middle school and high school athletes together to meet and learn about Jesus,” Parker said. “We want to show people what we are doing ... we take kids to camp every year and host games and activities.”
Blanc will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening to students and the adult banquet will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be in back of the Twisted Fork restaurant, 2208 El Jobean Road.
