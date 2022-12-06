President of the Military Heritage Museum Board of Directors and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews welcomes guests and friends of the Military Heritage Museum for a special program with award-winning author and naval historian Robert N. Macomber.
Award-winning author and naval historian Robert N. Macomber, second from left, takes time to chat with several “shellbacks” -- a nickname for sailors who have crossed the Equator -- after his special presentation entitled “Life at Sea – Salty Superstitions.”
Robert N. Macomber discusses his adventures over the past 30 years as an expedition leader, consultant and international lecturer, with Greg Ordmandy and Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler.
P-51 Club hostesses Su Miscia and Debby Steele served the refreshments to guests and friends at “A Night at the Museum."
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Army veteran David Obermier and Reine Obermier take a moment to check out one of the dozens of displays available for touring during “A Night at the Museum."
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Mike Willits, Chuck deShaw, Dale R. Linet and Jim “Angel” Fentress were on hand to give tours throughout the Military Heritage Museum for “A Night at the Museum.”
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
President of the Military Heritage Museum Board of Directors and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews welcomes guests and friends of the Military Heritage Museum for a special program with award-winning author and naval historian Robert N. Macomber.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Award-winning author and naval historian Robert N. Macomber, second from left, takes time to chat with several “shellbacks” -- a nickname for sailors who have crossed the Equator -- after his special presentation entitled “Life at Sea – Salty Superstitions.”
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Military Heritage Museum volunteer Gus Gustafson gives flying tips on the simulator to Ralph Barry.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
U.S. Air Force veteran Chuck deShaw gives instructions to Nadine Barry, at the controls of a flight simulator.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Maureen Bateman and Mike Willits discuss the “History of Flight” virtual reality movie that she just finished watching at the Military Heritage Museum.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Robert N. Macomber discusses his adventures over the past 30 years as an expedition leader, consultant and international lecturer, with Greg Ordmandy and Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler.
Special guests and friends of the Military Heritage Museum recently enjoyed “A Night at the Museum” with a reception in the P-51 Club and a unique presentation by Robert N. Macomber, award-winning author, naval historian and expedition leader.
Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler shared with guests a brief history of the Military Heritage Museum and that the goal of the museum is to “share the stories and to honor all who served."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.