Special guests and friends of the Military Heritage Museum recently enjoyed “A Night at the Museum” with a reception in the P-51 Club and a unique presentation by Robert N. Macomber, award-winning author, naval historian and expedition leader.

Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler shared with guests a brief history of the Military Heritage Museum and that the goal of the museum is to “share the stories and to honor all who served."


