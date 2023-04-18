PUNTA GORDA — Understanding the property housing the Military Heritage Museum may one day be sold, the board built a safeguard into the lease.
That clause may be used in the near future after members learned the property is up for sale.
This week, museum board members learned the building housing the Military Heritage Museum is among 90 assets in 26 states owner Jon Larmore announced he is liquidating as part of a divorce settlement. Larmore also owns Fishermen's Village.
"We have a clause in our lease that says whoever buys it (the property) will have to honor the lease we have in place," said Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. "The lease is really well done."
Butler declined to disclose the length of the lease.
He said Larmore's decision presents an opportunity for the museum.
"Perhaps this opens up the idea for the board to buy the property," he said.
The board already has contacted a few commercial real estate agents about the property. Butler said he believes the property is worth about $2 million.
"This new development could require creative thinking, but we've had a great relationship and really good conversations with Jon Larmore and he's been good to us," Butler said, adding there's an upcoming museum officer's meeting. "We want to discuss this new development and how it might benefit us."
In his email regarding the sale of his assets, Larmore wrote he wanted all of his properties sold by June 30.
Butler said he's unsure the museum property would sell that quickly.
"He (Larmore) has to do what he feels he needs to do," Butler said. "This is an opportunity for the museum to come away with our goals achieved, which is to have a permanent home. We want to buy the building. If it wasn't for his (Larmore's) support, I don't think we could have afforded another building."
The museum board has a building fund of potentially more than $1 million. It could be enough to start a conversation with Larmore. The museum might need a small mortgage if the asking price is more than the board raised, Butler said.
The museum has been a part of the Fishermen's Village footprint for years. From 2001 to 2004, it was housed in an 850-square-foot unit at Fishermen's Village. For three years, it occupied a storefront in a shopping center on Madrid Boulevard.
In 2007, the museum returned to Fishermen's Village, this time occupying a large room at the entrance. More than 20,000 artifacts and exhibits were crammed into that one ground-level space. It also used second-floor space as a conference center.
In 2018, the museum moved to the current 17,000-square-foot, multi-level facility in the IMPAC building — a former business training center purchased by Fishermen's Village. The museum was the first tenant of the complex.
The move included transporting the artifacts, along with 4,000 literary titles and more than 1,000 documents, as well as refurbishing two floors of the building to create six galleries, a gift shop, and a reception area. They also fixed up the 247-seat theater. The theater is currently used for Punta Gorda City Council and other city meetings, while nearby City Hall is being refurbished.
Butler said the museum is an "educational institution that facilitates inter-generational learning, passing on first-hand history and heritage from one generation to the next." He said its volunteers work with local schools for field trips and summer camps. He believes none of that will be disturbed this summer.
The museum is also a performing arts center with live performances that provide "impactful and moving experiences including lectures, music, and documentaries focusing on U.S. heritage and history," he said.
"We want it to continue," he said. "We would love if it's in this building."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.