PORT CHARLOTTE — Millennium Health Care CEO Kevin Kearns describes its new Port Charlotte facility as a "health care hub of Charlotte County."
Kearns spoke during a ribbon cutting Thursday night for Millennium Medical Center.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Millennium Health Care CEO Kevin Kearns describes its new Port Charlotte facility as a "health care hub of Charlotte County."
Kearns spoke during a ribbon cutting Thursday night for Millennium Medical Center.
"This is the first time I'm seeing the new facility, and I am very impressed," Kearns said. "We are very excited about it … we've been a part of this community for a long time."
The medical center features 60 exam rooms and 25 provider offices, according to a news release. Patients can choose to see both physicians and advanced providers specializing in primary-care as well as Medicare quality programs tailored to their needs.
The new 2-story building took about two years to build.
"I think the physicians, the patients and the community will enjoy this beautiful new building," Kearns said. "And the convenience of being so close to hospitals, imaging and diagnostic centers will make scheduling appointments easier."
The old building was torn down three years ago, when planning for the new facility started.
"Our patients were a bit inconvenienced over the past two years, but now, they have access to primary care and specialty providers in one place," Kearns said. "We have some cardiologists here and family practice/internal medicine physicians."
About 20 primary care physicians started working in the building just days before Hurricane Ian.
"I was a little nervous driving down Tamiami Trail and seeing all the destruction after the storm but was relieved to see that the only damage we had was some lettering lost on our outside sign," Kearns said.
Tony Peet, regional vice president for Charlotte County, Englewood and North Port Millennium Health Care, said the new facility will offer an in-house IV clinic for patients suffering from dehydration and other needs.
"It will save some of our patients an additional trip to the hospital," Peet said.
The newly constructed 20,000-square-foot Millennium Medical Center in Port Charlotte is at 2343 Aaron Street.
New patients are being accepted.
For more information, visit:
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.