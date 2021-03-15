Millennium Physicians is inviting its patients to register at the Millennium website for the COVID vaccine if they meet the current priorities for Florida.
Millennium is encouraging the following patients to register with their site: people age 60 and up and their caregivers, Millennium staff with direct patient contact, patients deemed extremely vulnerable.
The clinical system with almost a half-million patients introduced its own registration system Monday. It is based on the state system, but is improved, Millennium states.
Millennium lists 11 of its clinics as vaccination sites in cities from Naples to Jacksonville.
In Charlotte County, the sites are 4130 Tamiami Trail, 2315 N. Aaron St., and in Englewood, 3000 S. McCall Road. In South Venice, the site is 1287 U.S. 41 bypass.
Millennium applied to be a vaccine provider early on and announced twice earlier that it had received 1,000 doses. At that time, the medical provider was only vaccinating patients its physicians selected as most vulnerable.
To register, go to the main web page, www.millenniumphysician.com and click on the popup message text about vaccine registration.
