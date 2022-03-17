Local legislators sponsored bills this year that delivered funding for projects ranging from sewer systems to aviation training facilities to clams to help clean Charlotte Harbor.
The state legislature passed the largest budget ever this week at $112.1 billion, which is awaiting review by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who can veto line items as well as legislation. Bigger by 10% than the current budget, the new budget was bolstered by $3.5 billion in federal coronavirus funding.
Florida legislators as a whole brought a national spotlight to the state with new laws affecting both social and environmental policy:
Local projects slated for funding by legislature:
• $2 million for Charlotte County Ackerman Septic-to-Sewer conversion (Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte; Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota)
• $2 million for utilities communications and cybersecurity. (Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wachula)
• $3 million for aviation technician training facility at Punta Gorda Airport (Grant)
• $2 miillion for Charlotte County William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran's Memorial Park (Grant, Gruters)
• $4 million for Peace River Basin Water Quality Improvements in multiple counties
• $2 million toward wetland mitigation in resevoir project with Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority (Grant)
• Interstate 75 through Charlotte and Lee counties designated Purple Heart Highway.
• $990,000 for Legacy Trail planning and design in North Port (Rep. James Buchanan, R-Sarasota)
Some of the most talked about social policies that were supported by local legislators:
• banning abortion after 15 weeks
• constraining educational programs from teaching shame and blame on ethnic groups for historic events injuring minorities
• constraining educational programs in teaching young children about gay and transgender people
Albritton introduced two successful laws affecting agriculture and environmental interests. One allows farmers to hire fertilizer advisors in cases where state laws restricting fertilizer use might put farmers at a disadvantage on the international market.
Albritton also introduced a law protecting the availability of water to agriculture around Lake Okeechobee. This generated a backlash, including from DeSantis, as it was seen as perpetuating the release of algae-laden water from the lake to the coastal cities of Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie, affecting Charlotte Harbor as well. The law, before passing, was substantially modified to address criticism.
Local environmentalist Coty Keller said Albritton's law has been partially neutralized, but called the most damaging environmental law of the session by the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation. It still allows the legislature to block rule changes by the state's water management districts that might harm agriculture interests.
Local legislators largely supported a successful bill recommended by Florida Power and Light that removes requirements for utilities to buy back power from home solar panels at full price. Grant did not cast a vote.
This law will eliminate 40,000 jobs in the solar industry, Keller said, and goes against the will of most Floridians in favor of power utilities.
"Do you see a pattern emerging here?" Keller asked. "Yes, and it's special interests winning out over the public interest."
Other laws affecting Southwest Florida
• Legislation creating a new State Office of Resiliency and requiring Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation to inventory flood prone roads in the state and issue grants for regions to prepare resiliency plans to address climate change in the future.
(Keller also opposes this law, saying resiliency programs ignore mitigation programs, or strategies to reduce the use of fossil fuel.)
Legislators overwhelming supported new state tax holidays for such items as gas, diapers, tools, appliances, pet supplies, children's books.
