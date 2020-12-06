Dozens of cats and dogs are currently available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.

Milo is a male Terrier/Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. He has a short coat and is believed to be around 5 years old. To meet Milo, call the shelter to schedule an appointment.

Hope is a beautiful black cat with a little white patch on her chest. She is a domestic spayed female. Hope is just over two years old and would love a permanent home. Call today to set up an appointment to meet Hope.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com


