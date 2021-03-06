The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Milo and Pursephone.
Small but mighty Milo would make for a wonderful sidekick to a single gal. He is a bit picky when it comes to the men that he likes, but clings to those he loves. Milo was a stray, but hopes his forever family will look no further.
Pursephone was found in a broken crate by the side of a road. AWL suggests she was someone's pet from her behavior, but has a mild head tremor from the roadside incident. Despite her past, she is easy-going and calm around older cats. She enjoys the company of a tranquil atmosphere with pets like herself.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
