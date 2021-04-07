Jazz musician Mindi Abair performed Tuesday afternoon for a socially-distanced sell-out crowd at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens for the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce's Mindi in the Gardens wine and jazz event. Mindi is in Punta Gorda for a three-day event that the Chamber put together as a Wine and Jazz Festival replacement, since the main event in February was postponed due to COVID 19. Abair was scheduled to perform to another sell-out dinner – called Unplugged with Mindi at Carmelo’s on Wednesday — before repeating the dinner on Thursday at the Grille 1951 on Thursday. A few tickets remain for Thursday night – they can be secured by calling 941-639-3720 before noon Thursday. Cost is $100 for a dinner and show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.