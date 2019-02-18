The next big development on rural land is moving forward with a proposal that would bring in 1,384 units of single- and multi-family housing to a mining site near Lee County.
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously last week to recommend the proposal and forward it to the state for review.
Minnesota-based developer Richard Neslund is asking the county to change the allowed land use on the 1,204 acres, from agriculture to a relatively new type of land use called “rural community mixed use.” Without this change, only 120 units of housing could be built.
The land has never been used for agriculture, county planner Jie Shao noted. Instead, it has been an excavation mine, which is expected to run out of material in about three years. It is located between U.S. 41 and I-75.
Neslund wants to do what other developers have done — turn the spent mine into a lake with housing around it. Projects like this exist in Lee and Collier counties, with names like Miromar Lakes or The Quarry.
In this project, on the east side of the lake would be a view of 533 acres of existing wetlands and conservation areas, the developer’s land use planner Dan Delisi told the planning board.
Only two neighbors spoke at the hearing. One said he was representing his neighbors in the area of Orange Blossom Boulevard.
Carl Bolling said he realized that many of his questions cannot be answered, because the project has not reached the site plan stage. But the locals who live nearby are concerned that they will lose their access to the wildlife area.
“Several of the residents that live down that way, they’re concerned. Are you going to put a big wall where I have nature right now? That you’re going to block my nature, because it’s private nature?”
Reached for comment later, the developer’s lawyer, Rob Berntsson, said the conservation area is currently not open to the public. Of the plan for nature trails, he said, “Final trail design is much farther down the line in the process. What access will provided to whom remains to be seen.”
This proposal comes about a year after commissioners approved a land use change for a larger development to the south, Harper McNew. That project would include up to 3,109 housing units with 719,000 square feet of commercial space and 127,000 square feet of industrial land. No construction is proposed yet for that location; however, Lee County has agreed to extend its water and sewer lines if constructed.
The Neslund project would like to tap into Lee County water and sewer, according to its proposal. Otherwise, the developer must build systems, because Charlotte County Utilities are too far.
