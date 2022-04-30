PORT CHARLOTTE — A new mini-warehouse facility is set to fill the longtime vacant property of the old Port Charlotte Motel on Tamiami Trail.
The motel was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Just south of Harbor Boulevard, the property at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte has sat empty ever since, causing issues with trespassers and the homeless for neighbors, resident Steve Brown said.
"People are setting up tents and living over there (and) we have a lot of problems with people coming across that property into my yard and into our subdivision," Brown said during Tuesday's County Commission meeting. "It’s happening daily and it’s a problem."
Commissioners approved rezoning the empty lot to allow the facility's development. It did not fit the criteria of the previous zoning.
Brown lives along Arlington Court N.E. southeast of the vacant property. His lot is among those connected to the same canal seawall as the motel land.
Brown said that if the new facility "can keep people from walking down the seawall and into my yard, that would tickle me to death."
Attorney Robert Berntsson, representing facility developer Adams Property Group, assured Brown the new storage warehouse would provide that security.
"Our entire facility is going to be fenced and secure," Berntsson said. "You can only access through a gate so there won’t be any general public access. There is no reason for people using the warehouse to travel off the property.
"I really think once developed, this should not be an issue."
A 6-foot tall, opaque fence will surround the entire facility which will stand around 38 feet tall.
Additional landscaping and buffering will also surround the outside of the fence.
Security cameras will be operating throughout the facility, indoors and outdoors.
"I think that (the cameras) afford another layer because if people are starting to move through, it’s going to be alerted and people are going to make phone calls and Charlotte County Sheriff deputies are going to come out," Commissioner Christopher Constance said. "You pop a few people a couple times, it’s going to stop."
Currently, 18 boat slips, leftover from the former motel, are connected to the property. Those slips will remain and be leased through the new facility.
Berntsson said the only available access to the slips will be through the gated facility.
Brown did ask if they could run the fences over the seawall, but due to maintenance issues and other canal regulations, that won't be possible.
"Right now, it’s just a vacant lot that’s not fenced in so anybody can walk on the seawall or fish off it ... do whatever," County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said. "Typically on developed lots, people tend to not go on them."
Berntsson responded.
"Quite frankly, it’s very different when it’s a vacant site and nobody is there," Berntsson said. "This is going to be a secure facility."
