Missing Child Alert from FDLE

A screenshot of the Missing Child Alert shared by Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FDLE

FORT MYERS - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared a missing child alert on social media for a case in Lee County.

Edilsy Roca, 12, was first reported missing from her Fort Myers home on Monday. She was last seen in on Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to the alert, Edilsy was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals.

Authorities said it was believed she may be in danger. 

The FDLE asked people share the information with their community .

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700, or dial 911 for emergency contact.

