A 70-year-old man has been reported as missing and in danger in Port Charlotte.
Jerry Westley Dunn was last seen in Port Charlotte Saturday around 9 p.m., wearing a white T-shirt and brown or jean shorts. (No photo has yet been released.)
He is 5'11", 200 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was seen driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with Ohio tag EZQ4010.
If you locate, observe, or have any information, please call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
