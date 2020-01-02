It’s been 25 years since Christine Flahive went missing from her Punta Gorda home.
On Jan. 4, 1995, the 42-year-old woman left home on a bicycle and her family never saw her again. Her father reported her missing the following day.
The missing person case was officially declared a homicide last year, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit is still searching for tips.
Their primary suspect is Jonathan Charles Payne, a man who lived in the area but died from natural causes in 2011. Investigators believe Payne lived at a residence on Rollins Street around the time Flahive went missing. He was also a patron of J.D.’s Lounge, which is one of the bars in Punta Gorda Flahive frequented, which is now C.J.’s Tavern.
Payne worked in construction and may have used his heavy equipment to bury Flahive, according to Detective Mike Vogel.
“We’ve gotten information that Payne and some of his associates had access to some heavy-duty equipment — construction equipment like backhoes and stuff like that,” Vogel said. “We still believe she was killed and is still located in Charlotte County. There’s a possibility she may have been buried utilizing some of the construction equipment.”
Although Payne is no longer living, detectives are still trying to find out who he might have worked for and try to identify construction sites where he worked.
Last year, they spent time searching Rollins Street and other areas in Punta Gorda with a team of cadaver dogs. Investigators collected some physical evidence, but it ultimately turned out to be a dead end.
“We have collected a few items as a result of the searches. We were hoping we were going to be able to send to the labs and get some results from them,” Vogel said. “But in talking with the labs, before we even sent the items, they said because of the time, weather, and degradation, nothing we had would be of any value.”
Detectives are still hoping to find Flahives’ body, but they don’t currently have a specific location to search.
“It’s impossible to say,” Vogel said. “It’s 25 years she’s been missing… I won’t say it’s impossible we won’t find any, if we can find a location to go look. We obviously won’t give up looking until hopefully we can find her or find enough information to close the case.”
The Cold Case team still has some interviews to do, and they’re still hoping to speak with anyone who spent time with Flahive, Payne, or frequented the same bars.
“We’re hoping that somebody still out there has information,” Vogel said.
