Missing Teenager Mackenzie Kozma

Mackenzie Kozma, 16, was reported missing from her residence on Monserrate Lane on Monday.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Deputies are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information on Mackenzie Kozma, a 16-year-old from Port Charlotte, according to a recent Facebook post.


