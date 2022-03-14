Anthony Mojica

Anthony Mojica

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported a missing juvenile out of Port Charlotte on Monday.

Anthony Mojica, 16, was reported missing after he found absent during a curfew check on March 6.

In a post on its Facebook page, CCSO also alleged Mojica has a warrant out for his arrest on two charges: absconding from supervision and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Members of the public with information about Mojica's whereabouts can contact CCSO at 941-639-0013, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers either by phone (1-800-780-TIPS) or online.

