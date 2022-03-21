Angelina T. Rivera

Angelina T. Rivera

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager reported missing by her family.

Angelina T. Rivera, 17, was last seen leaving her residence in the Loveland/Kings Highway area "after an argument with her mother," according to CCSO.

She is believed to be in the Fort Myers Beach area, possibly staying at a hotel.

Members of the public with information on her whereabouts are urged to call CCSO at 941-639-0013, or contact the local law enforcement agency.

