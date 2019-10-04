PORT CHARLOTTE — Shortly after asking the public to be on the lookout for missing endangered person, Daniel Horsley, 81, the elderly man was found. He was being medically evaluated Friday morning.
Horsley went missing after being last seen Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. driving on Veterans Boulevard. His vehicle was later located in the area of State Road 776 and Homestead Drive. Horsley was soon found in the same area and evaluated by medical staff.
