When a man went missing in Charlotte County Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office used road patrol, K-9, and aviation units in the pursuit of finding him.
Cameron Jolly, 21, was last seen was on Little Farm Road off of State Road 31, police said.
He was said to be a possible threat to himself or others.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office tracked him by following a trail of clothing to find an approximate location.
CCSO’s aviation unit was able to track Jolly from the air and lead deputies on the ground to his exact location.
The man was taken into protective custody, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.