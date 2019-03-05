A 15-year-old who was reported missing from Charlotte County Saturday was found in Georgia, and arrests have reportedly been made in the case.
Ada Hernandez-Pineda, 15, of Punta Gorda, had been seen last in the 10000 block of Winding River Road in Punta Gorda before she was reported missing to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A flier circulated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated the teen was believed to be in the company of Jose Valle, 24, of Punta Gorda, and an unknown white Hispanic female. They were traveling in a 2016 dark gray Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag.
The three were later stopped on Interstate 95 in Georgia, and the two suspects with Hernandez-Pinada were arrested, according to Sun partner WINK News.
It’s unclear what the two were charged with. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, who initially took the report, said they would not be releasing any additional information, because the case is now an active investigation FBI investigation.
The FBI did not respond to a request for information Monday.
