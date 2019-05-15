The autistic teen from Port Charlotte who was reported missing Monday has been found safe in Mississippi, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.
Her biological mother, Brenda Cambron, 53, has been taken into custody on an open warrant for kidnapping, interference of child custody and removing a minor from the state.
According to the initial incident report, Brenda Cambron had been calling her daughter’s home, where she lived with a foster parent, two weeks prior to the girl’s disappearance, requesting to speak with her.
Brenda and Christopher Cambron both have their parental rights revoked by the Florida Department of Children and Families and have no-contact orders preventing them from associating with their daughter, a press release stated.
Detectives located addresses for the Cambrons in Mount Dora, Florida, and Desoto Parish, Louisiana. They requested local law enforcement in Louisiana make contact with them. Deputies with the Desoto Parrish Sheriff’s Office met with Christopher Cambron at his residence late Monday evening. He was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, unrelated to the missing person investigation. Brenda Cambron was not at the home.
On Tuesday, detectives confirmed a Florida SunPass transponder associated with Brenda Cambron’s Honda was scanned by Florida SunPass system on the Veterans Memorial Highway in Tampa, a press release stated. The Toll Plaza camera captured a clear photo of the vehicle and its two front passengers. Detectives were able to identify Brenda Cambron as the driver and her daughter as the passenger.
Detectives also began tracking Cambron’s phone Tuesday, which she then turned off for an extended period of time, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Early Wednesday morning, an analyst assigned to Major Crimes observed the phone pinging again from a cell phone tower off I-20 in Mississippi. The analyst brought up maps of the area, examined the pinged locations, and contacted the local police department.
The Clinton Police Department responded to the area and began searching hotel parking lots. Cambron’s vehicle was reportedly found in a McDonald’s parking lot, with a different vehicle tag than her previous Florida tag. The agency will be investigating the possible theft of the new tag on the vehicle.
The two were located Wednesday morning in Clinton, Mississippi. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim is in good health. At this time, she is still in the care of Mississippi officials as they determine the safest place for her.
It’s undetermined whether Brenda Cambron will be transferred to Louisiana or Florida at this time, according to a press release. She is facing additional similar drug charges to her husband in Louisiana, and it’s unclear which case will be prosecuted first, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.