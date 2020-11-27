There's a cozy way to celebrate the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition Mistletoe Ball this year. Forget about dressing up in suits and high heels — put on your sweats and slippers.
The theme for the 13th annual fundraiser is "Home for the Holidays" and it will take place in the comfort of your own home on Tuesday.
"Due to COVID-19, this year's 'Home for the Holidays' Mistletoe Ball will be online and will feature our staff, facilities and sponsors," said Joanna Pohopin, director of development at the Homeless Coalition. "We are excited to share how our supporters impact the lives of those experiencing homelessness and hunger in our community."
The event will go live on Facebook at 5 p.m. Search for Mistletoe Ball: Home for the Holidays 2020.
Guests can log on to view the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. via the Facebook page and all donations will be matched up to $36,000.
"We are grateful to have a total of $36,000 from two generous donors, which will allow contributions to be matched," said Pohopin. "We had more than 430 guests last year and raised a net of over $45,000. This year our guests can't be counted — just with social media clicks — but the outpouring of support going into the event from sponsors and donations is already very good. So far, we have around 96 attending this year."
You can make a difference in the lives of so many by contributing at www.cchomelesscoalition.org or by mailing a check to 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Be sure to specify MB2020 on your check.
All donations benefit the programs at the Homeless Coalition.
"Your support helps alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness in our community more than ever during this pandemic," Pohopin said.
For more information, call Joanna Pohopin at 941-627-4313, ext. 132.
Email sue.erwin@yoursun.com
