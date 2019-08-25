By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
The future of Punta Gorda was back on display this week during a presentation of the Citywide Master Plan — a guide for potential development in the area.
City staff and consultant firm Dover, Kohl & Partners showed off the first draft of the document at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda Wednesday.
“This is a process that is so near and dear to us,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke to kick off the presentation. “This started back in 2005 (after Hurricane Charley with the Citizens Master Plan). It became a real piece of work that really shaped our direction (up until now). This new plan is really going to help shape the direction of our community for years to come.”
During the presentation Victor Dover and Luiza Leite, town planner with Dover Kohl, discussed “5 Big Ideas” based on public input gathered back in March.
1. Make Downtown a vibrant and attractive place.
Some options presented: residential buildings, commercial/residential buildings, loosening land development regulations for taller buildings, a community arts building, more retail development, among other possibilities.
Audience thoughts
“Putting residential downtown, that’s a big no-no,” said one audience member. “We had an issue here a couple months ago about reducing music in downtown Punta Gorda, in a matter of two weeks, 5,000 people signed a petition that they want entertainment downtown. They do not want residential.”
2. Celebrate Charlotte Harbor and welcome more boating.
Some options presented: work to expand marinas, facilities and day docks for boaters, an additional mooring field, build new kayak launches and invest in artistic lighting for the U.S. 41 bridges, among others.
Audience thoughts
Of audience members who commented, this idea was not addressed specifically.
3. Diversify housing types.
Some options presented: push development of housing downtown, revise zoning and building regulations, allow more diverse housing types, develop housing around the Jones Loop Road area, provide housing for more middle-income residents, among others.
Audience thoughts
“I’ve worked with affordable housing and I can tell you that none of these people out here will allow affordable housing downtown,” said one audience member. “Your plans are not going to fix the housing crisis.”
4. Fully Embrace walking and biking.
Some options presented: revise street designs allowing for more crosswalks and bike lanes, change one-way streets to two-way, reduce car speeds and work with Florida Department of Transport to modify U.S. 41 (NB and SB), among others.
Audience thoughts
“I applaud the vision of making walkable streets, bikable streets in downtown Punta Gorda,” said one audience member.
“If you (re)make Olympia and Marion, change that to two-way traffic on either side, I think that’s bad for your flow,” said another audience member. “I think you need to concentrate on growing Olympia, so it more reflects what you have going on on Marion (by design).”
5. Encourage strategic commercial development.
Some options presented: revise zoning and building regulations, spend less time reviewing for developments that adhere to the master plan’s principles and attract more small and mid-sized production, distribution and repairs, among others.
Audience thoughts
“A driving force of this master plan thing was the lack of commercial tax base versus residential,” said one audience member. “What I’m seeing from your plans here isn’t going to help that at all. It’s going to make it worse. I see residential condos everywhere.”
What’s the next step?
Dover Kohl will go back and revise the first draft of the plan.
The first public meeting for review is scheduled for Monday at the city’s 2 p.m. Planning Commission meeting at City Council Chambers (326 Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda.
Full adoption of the plan will not be considered until October.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
