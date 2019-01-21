Charlotte County, Sarasota County and the cities of North Port and Punta Gorda offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no change in garbage pick up for any residents.
• Charlotte County Government Business Offices, including Murdock Administration Center – closed.
• North Port City Hall — closed.
• Sarasota County government offices – closed.
• Florida Department of Health — Sarasota County – closed.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
• The Utilities Department customer service – closed. Bills can be paid online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Open.
• Zemel Road Landfill – Open.
• Sarasota County chemical collection center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road and Citizens’ Conveinence Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, open.
• Charlotte County Transit – closed.
• Sarasota County Area Transportation administration office and customer service – closed.
• SCAT bus services and Siesta Key Breeze — normal operations.
• All Human Services Offices – Closed.
• Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
• Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – Closed.
• Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port, Shannon Staub and Englewood libraries – Closed.
• Mid-County Regional Library – open.
• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – open.
• Berlin Rotary Skate Park – closed.
• Ann Dever Regional Park Pool – closed.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – open.
• Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range – closed.
• South County Regional Park Pool – closed.
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center – closed.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – open.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – closed.
• Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – closed.
• Charlotte Sports Park county offices – closed.
• Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
• Englewood Area Fire Control District administration — closed.
• Englewood Water District — closed.
• Punta Gorda government offices – closed.
