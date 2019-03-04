Are you on the market for a home? Do you want to remodel your current digs?
Well, you can take a peek at some of the best of what’s on the market starting now through March 10.
There will be plenty of inspiration this weekend at the Southwest Florida Parade of Homes. You can preview 18 model homes, a construction site and take a virtual tour, too.
Homes you can see include ones in Babcock Ranch, Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and throughout Southwest Florida, according event resource, www.swflparadeofhomes.com
If you find what you like, these models can be constructed on any open and available lot.
Donna Barrett, executive officer of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, gives the rundown on all that this event has to offer.
What is the SWFL Parade of Homes?We’re trademarked through the National Association of Home Builders. It’s an opportunity for people to come and tour model homes in our community. A lot of times, this is the first showing. New products are in there and they can get a taste of everything that’s new.
What can we expect?We have homes from below $300,000 to over $900,000.This is a great time for people — if they ever wanted to purchase a home, they can find a home in every price range, and in every part of our community. They can be built in different lots, wherever there’s a lot available.
Who should attend?Anybody who is wanting to buy a home within the next two years, or renters, to see what is available for them in purchasing a home, or anybody wanting to do a re-model of their home, to get some ideas for a face-lift for their current home.
What are some tips to keep in mind?Know your price range. Find homes within that price, or right around that price. Look at different homes. The more homes you can go to, the more you’ll get ideas. Many of our builders are custom builders, and can work with the floor plan to fit to their needs. Always make sure you check licenses. Not only are you trying to find the perfect home, but you’re trying to find the perfect builder. We [CDBIA] will verify if the person’s licensed for the work they do. There’s a lot of great rates out there when it comes to mortgage lending. Charlotte County has a lot of great opportunity for people who live here, and people who are looking to move over here. It’s a huge event for our community. Any time someone enters a home, they can enter a drawing to win a $500 Bacon’s Furniture gift card.
What are some of the benefits of SunSeeker coming to our area?Benefits of Sunseeker coming to our community is that it will bring more people here that may not want resort-style living, so they will look at homes. We all chose to live here, too, because we know it’s paradise. We have something for everybody, if you have someone who wants to live in a homeowners association area, if you want someone with a little more land, we have builders for that, or if you want to move to a brand new eco-friendly community, we have that as well. We have a lot of brand-new builders in the parade this year that have built models. Since the recession, this is the most homes we’ve had in the parade.
For more information about the SWFL Parade of Homes, visit swflparadeofhomes.com.
