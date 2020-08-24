PORT CHARLOTTE — After a photo of black-colored mold inside a Port Charlotte assisted living facility spread online, questions arose about residents’ safety.
One caretaker at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage said the moldy conditions were a big factor in her decision to quit her job after working there for more than a year.
Haley Wager said she submitted her resignation Aug. 12, stating she was unhappy with the way residents were treated and how management handled certain situations.
She said Monday she began to notice mold in a 90-year-old dementia patient’s room in June, she said.
“The mold worsened quickly,” Wager said.
“The majority of the mold was in the bathroom — it covered both sides of the sliding door, it was all [along] the ceiling along her sink, in her shower, surrounding the light outlet both inside and outside of the bathroom, [and] over by her bed there was mold,” Wager said.
Wager told the Sun she reported the mold to management. The patient has dementia and is unaware of her surroundings, she said.
Wager alleged that the resident was not moved from her room for three weeks following her report.
“They said they were taking care of it, but the way they took care of it [was] they put a small bucket of Damp Rid in the closet, and put a ‘Do Not Enter sign on the door,” Wager told the Sun.
Wager saw mold in at least three residents’ rooms, she said.
Caryn McCullough, executive director of Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, could not be reached by phone Monday, but released a statement Monday afternoon.
“On July 26, 2020, an amount of mold was found in a resident room. No residents or associates have exhibited any health problems related to mold,” McCullough said in the statement.
McCullough said residents in nearby rooms were relocated a safe distance away, but she did not address how many residents were relocated or how far away they were moved. The statement said the area was immediately contained, investigated and workers identified the source of moisture and are actively working on remediation.
McCullough did not answer questions regarding what kind of mold was found, how many residents were affected, how long remediation will take or when residents will reoccupy their former spaces.
“If you're getting mold growth on walls, especially on multiple walls, it usually means either there’s a big leak or there’s a problem that’s systematic with the heating and cooling that’s not dehumidifying well enough,” said Matthew Smith, associate professor of plant pathology at the University of Florida. “It is really a case-by-case situation.”
For some people, exposure to molds can lead to symptoms such as stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin. Exposure to mold can cause a variety of health effects in certain people, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. People with allergies to molds or people with asthma, may have more intense reactions. For those sensitive to mold, exposure can lead to symptoms such as stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin, the CDC says.
