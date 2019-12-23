PUNTA GORDA— A mother accused of kidnapping her 15-year-old autistic daughter last year took a plea agreement and heads to prison for two years.
Brenda Cambron, 54, showed little emotion as she stood in a jail uniform in front of Judge Donald Mason Monday morning to hear her sentence at the courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Cambron, who previously had her parental rights revoked and was ordered to have no contact with her daughter, was accused of kidnapping the child from her foster home and bringing her across state lines. The incident prompted a law enforcement search for the girl earlier this year, and she was ultimately found unharmed in Mississippi.
In front of Judge Mason Monday and with her public defender Casey Clough by her side, Cambron pleaded no contest to interference with the custody of a child and removing a minor from the state.
She was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and will receive credit for any time served, and 36 months of state probation. She is to have no contact with her daughter. In the future, she must check-in with Florida, before moving to another state.
The original kidnapping charges against her were not prosecuted.
According to initial reports, in the search for the missing teen, a Florida SunPass transponder associated with Cambron's Honda was scanned by the Florida SunPass system on the Veterans Memorial Highway in Tampa.
The photo showed Cambron as the driver of the vehicle, and the teen as the front seat passenger.
A Charlotte County Public Schools bus driver assisted law enforcement in locating the teen by providing information she recalled from a conversation she had with her. The teen told the bus driver two weeks prior to the incident that she was in contact with her biological mom. The bus driver also told law enforcement the teen told her she would be moving, but she wasn't sure when.
The bus driver assisted deputies in putting together a timeline necessary to help locate the girl.
Detectives on the case were tracking Cambron's phone, and it later pinged to a location off I-20 in Mississippi.
Cambron and the teen were found in Clinton, Mississippi, a couple days after authorities announced she was missing.
Cambron was arrested in June and was held on a bond of $750,000.
Asked for comment Monday after the hearing, Cambron's lawyer said he is not authorized to speak about the case.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
